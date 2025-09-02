Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo: Noina's feelings for Mihir grow, Tulsi warns him about Pari

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has hooked the audience. The unexpected twists and drama have struck the right chord with the viewers. Now, the makers dropped a new promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming twists that the audience can expect in the show. While the entry of Barkha Bisht aka Noina has already added many twists, it will be interesting to see what the future episodes hold for the audience.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on their official Instagram page. As the promo starts, it can be seen that Mihir advices Noina that if two people are married, that doesn't mean they can't fall in love outside. Noina is seen getting hopeful and admiring Mihir.

Speaking about the second twist, two girls mock Hrithik, saying that the housemaid, Munni, likes him. The girls discuss that no girl is interested in Hrithik, but at least the maid likes him. They laugh about it, and Hrithik gets upset.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new promo here-

On the other hand, Mihit sternly question Tulsi and Nandini for remaining absent during the afternoon. He asked them if they were following Pari. Pari's friend tells Pari that her boyfriend is not a good person. Tulsi then gives Mihir a reality check by saying that he has wrong opinions about Pari. She tells him that he considers Pari a little girl, but the reality is different.

In the latest episode, it is seen that Pari is meeting her ex-boyfriend after her marriage. Meanwhile, Noina's feelings for Mihir are growing day by day, and she is bothered by his affection for Tulsi.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season premiered on July 29, 2025. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the show is planned to be a finite show. It features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Apart from them, the show stars Barkha Bisht, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan in pivotal roles.

