Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan shocked after contestant predicts his future, latter makes another big revelation

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been an interesting quiz-based reality show that is watched by all age groups. Over the years, numerous intellectuals have graced the hot seat, and their conversations with Big B often make headlines. In the latest episode, an unexpected and entertaining moment unfolded when a contestant from Indore left the megastar amused with an astrology-related revelation.

Contestant predicts Amitabh Bachchan's future

Contestant Aditya Joshi, who was seated on the hot seat, holds two academic degrees and a certification in Vedic astrology. Amitabh Bachchan inquired about his presence on the quiz show, given his impressive education.

Big B remarked, "Itni shiksha aap prapt kar rahe hain, yaha kya kar rahe hain fir aap?" (You have so much education, so what are you doing here?).

Watch a glimpse of their conversation here-

The superstar then asked, "So, you can tell what’s happening in the country? Can you tell me something about me? What does my future hold?"

Aditya clarified that he had studied Vedic astrology, a traditional Indian system of astrology. He confidently assured Bachchan, "Bohot badiya, sir" (The future is very bright for you, sir).

Bachchan pressed further, asking how he could be so sure of a positive future. The contestant clarified that while studying, he received sample birth charts for practice. The actor was surprised to learn how Aditya obtained his kundali (astrological chart), to which the contestant responded, "It’s available on the internet."

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11, 2025 and airs every day. So far, the quiz reality show has seen 16 successful seasons and continues to maintain a strong connection with the audience. Amitabh Bachchan never fails to win hearts with his hosting mettle, and his personal and professional life revelations often leave the audience amused. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 aired from August 12, 2024, to March 11, 2025. The iconic quiz show airs on Sony TV Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

