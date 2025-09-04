Who is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star who is arrested in Delhi

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment and r*pe.

A piece of shocking news is coming from the television industry. As per reports in ANI, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Delhi in connection with an alleged r*pe case. It is said that the complaint was registered at the Civil Lines Police station in the national capital. Keep scrolling further to get an insight into his life.

When did Ashish Kapoor’s acting career start?

Ashish Kapoor’s acting career began in 2010 with a lead role as Vikram in the horror series Ssshhh… Phir Koi Hai. After this, he gained significant attention for his portrayal of Prince Uday Veer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab, a role that was not only complex but also a turning point in his career.

He also appeared in Bandini as Vikram Hiten Mahiyavanshi, and featured in other dramas like Woh Apna Sa, Saraswatichandra (as Jaywardhan Kabir Laxminandan Vyas), Savitri (as Veer), Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and even in the reality show Love Marriage Ya Arrange Marriage as Saahil Sisodiya . His most popular portrayal on the small screen was of Nikhil Deora in the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashish Kapoor’s skills, other than acting

Ashish is also known to be a trained interior designer, a skill he obtained before diving into acting.

Ashish Kapoor’s personal life

Ashish Kapoor dated his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor. Unfortunately, this was a short-lived relationship as it ended after their show went off-air. After this, the actor was engaged to an Albanian model, Ilda Kroni. This relationship became quite public, but did not go on for long, and these two eventually broke up.

Why is Ashish Kapoor arrested?

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was arrested in Pune following allegations of r*pe at a house party in Delhi. Reports indicate that the initial FIR named multiple individuals, but the complainant later revised her statement, alleging that only Ashish was involved in the assault. The matter is currently under investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this

