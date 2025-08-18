Mukesh Khanna slams Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 'Aapka kya attitude hai?'

Mukesh Khanna often hits headlines owing to his controversial statements. Be it his opinion about the Bollywood movies or the television projects, the actor never leaves an opportunity to share his take on the recent developments in showbiz. And now, Mukesh has criticized Ektaa Kapoor for bringing the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He slammed her for portraying women in a negative light.

Mukesh Khanna claims women are shown 'selfish' in television shows

Talking to Filmygyan, the Shaktimaan fame underlined that the Indian daily soaps twist the narratives with the shows being displayed as a mockery of societal morals. He said, "Aapka kya attitude hai? Aapko fikr nahi hai ki aap morals ki esi-tesi kar rahe ho, ghar ke system ki esi- tesi kar rahe ho. Aap Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi jaise shows late ho jismein 6 auratein jhumka-bindi lagakar bolti hain, 'Dekhti hoon tumhari shaadi kaise hoti hai."

(What kind of attitude is this? Aren't you worried about the way you are presenting the morals and making the family system a joke? You are bringing a show like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wherein women wear bindis and lots of jewellery and say, "Let's see how you will get married)."

Mukesh Khanna went on to add, "All women are shown as selfish. In our country, women are not like that, and yet it became so popular."

Recently, the Mahabharat actor objected to Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Ramayana. Mukesh pointed out the image of Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned that he has doubts about whether the Animal actor can pull off the role of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani, respectively. The show follows the family members living in Shantiniketan and how their lives have changed in the past 25 years. This reboot also marks Smriti Irani's return to television as she was busy with her political career.

