When John Abraham revealed he ate 64 chapatis at a restaurant, here's what he was told by waiter

John Abraham has created a niche for himself in Bollywood thanks to his fitness. The actor is very mindful when it comes to his diet, and he has been vocal about it. But did you know that when he was younger, he ate 64 chapatis at a restaurant?

Back in 2022, while promoting his movie Attack: Part 1 at The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, John shared the hilarious anecdote. The actor shared that after a football match, he visited a Gujarati thali restaurant where the customers were served unlimited food. John wanted to get the best worth for his money, and since the size of the chapatis was small, he casually ended up eating 64 of them.

Advertisement

The actor recalled that the waiter came and told him he could also eat rice. But he wasn't satisfied yet, so he asked the waiter to get him more chapatis. John shared that after having all the chapatis he wanted to eat, he also had rice and happily enjoyed the meal.

Earlier in February 2025, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John opened up about his idea of fitness. Talking about how he motivates himself daily to stay fit, John said his only religion is to take care of himself. "Your body is your temple, you need to look after it. I don't do it for narcissistic reasons. I want to believe I am always in a transformed state, most of the time. Maybe with about 10-20 percent deviation, and I genuinely like taking care of myself. I don't do it for narcissistic reasons... like I need to have a six-pack for this film or for that film. If I have it, great. If I'm fit, great," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, John Abraham was last seen in The Diplomat, which was released on March 14, 2025, and received a positive response from the audience. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also featured Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi among others in pivotal roles.

John will be next seen in Tehran, a political thriller co-starring Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's next film, which is based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, John confirmed his collaboration with Rohit. Later, a Mid-Day report suggested that the film would go on floors in the second half of 2025, at Esel Studio in Trombay. It was also reported that it will be a four-month schedule, which would end by June.

ALSO READ: John Abraham confesses being written off after first film; here’s how he moved on and came back stronger