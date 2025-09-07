Bigg Boss 19 September 7 episode written update: Salman Khan schools contestants, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother enters as wild card

The September 7 episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought a mix of serious conversations, fun moments, and a surprising wild-card entry. Host Salman Khan started the show by talking about the ongoing floods in Punjab and expressed concern for the people affected. He also addressed incidents inside the house, calling out Farhana for wasting food when she threw poha.

Advertisement

He informed Awez Darbar that his brother had welcomed a baby boy, while he teased Kunickaa about acting like the house’s mother. Salman also asked Tanya about her struggles, to which she shared that constant foul language and frequent fights in the house made her upset.

A fun task followed where housemates assigned tags to each other. Tanya gave a snake tag to Farhana and a fox tag to Nehal. Gaurav handed cubes to Tanya and Neelam. Amaal Mallik tagged Farhana as a goat and Abhishek as a pig. These tags sparked laughter and kept the atmosphere light.

Munawwar Faruqui joins the stage with Salman Khan

The entertainment rose further when comedian Munawwar Faruqui joined Salman on stage. He began roasting Praneet and later joked about Abhishek and Nehal. He made fun of Tanya’s saree and commented on Nehal’s beauty pageants. Munawwar also teased Amaal and Baseer, calling them followers of Zeeshan.

Advertisement

Adding to the fun, Kullu and Sahiba Bali entered and roasted contestants by picking up on their own statements. Kullu joked about boys in Gwalior lining up as Tanya’s bodyguards, while the duo teased Natalia and Mridul, telling Zeeshan that their reels were going viral outside.

Shehnaaz Gill’s request and Shehbaz’s wild-card entry

The biggest highlight of the episode was the arrival of Shehnaaz Gill. She greeted Salman and made a request for her brother Shehbaz to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Salman agreed to her wish and welcomed Shehbaz as the first wild-card contestant of the season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill joins Salman Khan, Shehbaz’s wild-card entry and Munawar’s comedy twist