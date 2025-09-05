Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi give advice to Yogita Bihani as she moves in with their son Aaryamann

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's elder son, Aaryamann Sethi and his fiancée and actress Yogita Bihani, recently got engaged. Although an official big ceremony is yet to happen, their intimate engagement ceremony in the presence of his parents won hearts of fans on the internet. After this big decision, the couple took another big decision in their lives as they moved in together. Aaryamann, in his recent vlog, shared this update with his followers.

Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani move in together

In his recent vlog, Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani shared an update that they have moved in together into a house just beside his parents' in Madh Island. This house is Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's second house beside their home which they have now gifted to Aaryamann.

In the video, it was seen that Yogita Bihani gets emotional as she packs her stuff to move in with Aaryamann. The actress got emotional as she left her Bandra home after 3 years. While she was overwhelmed with this feeling, Aaryamann and his brother Ayushmaan Sethi can be seen cheering her up.

In the vlog, she can be heard saying, "Aisa lag raha hai jaise meri vidai ho rahi hai. (I feel like I'm leaving my house before getting married)."

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh's advice to Yogita

After reaching their house, the entire family was seen having dinner together. Yogita shared with them, "Ever since I have come here, I am going around and telling everybody, ‘Now, I have come here to stay. Now, this is my house.'"

Parmeet Sethi then gave a piece of advice to her by saying, "This is a very big change. You will find it a little bit odd in the beginning. But you need to relax. You will get used to this."

Yogita again got emotional as she recalled how she moved into her Bandra house just with a mattress. Archana Puran Singh also assured her, "You are entering a very beautiful phase of your life, and this phase is endless."

In conclusion, Aaryamann shared that their move-in is complete, and they are yet to unpack Yogita's belongings. He then welcomed his fiancée to their new house.

