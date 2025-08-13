Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Prediction EXCLUSIVE: 4 AM show for War 2 by Hrithik fans War 2 Box Office Prediction in Hindi EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana

Newswrap, August 13: Hrithik Roshan calling Rajinikanth 'first teacher' to Nagarjuna revealing 'Joker' reference in Coolie

From Hrithik Roshan's special note for Rajinikanth to Nagarjuna’s exciting revelation of Coolie connection with Heath Ledger's Joker, here are the top headlines of the day.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Aug 13, 2025 | 11:05 PM IST | 86K
Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Heath Ledger
Newswrap, August 13: Hrithik Roshan calling Rajinikanth 'first teacher' to Nagarjuna revealing 'Joker' reference in Coolie (Credits: YRF, Sun Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures)

Missing your daily dose of entertainment? Well, from Hrithik Roshan penning down a special note for Rajinikanth completing 50 years in cinema to Nagarjuna sharing exciting anecdotes about Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, here are the top headlines of the day. 

Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema, Hrithik Roshan calls him 'first teacher' 

As Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!”

Timothee Chalamet's upcoming movie Marty Supreme’s trailer out 

Timothee Chalamet's upcoming movie Marty Supreme’s trailer out (Marty Supreme via A24/YouTube)

The trailer for the Timothée Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme has been dropped by A24. The upcoming movie marks the filmmaker Josh Safdie’s first venture since directing Uncut Gems alongside his brother, Benny Safdie, which came out in 2019. 

Marty Supreme is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025. 

READ FULL STORY: Marty Supreme Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Charms Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie's 1950s Drama

 

Superman OTT release date revealed 

Superman OTT release date revealed (CREDITS: Superman via Warner Bros./YouTube)

According to James Gunn’s latest social media post, Superman will be out on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home on August 15. Moreover, the movie is currently available to preorder. 

From September 23, the physical copies of the movie will also be out in the 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD editions. 

READ FULL STORY: Superman OTT Release: Know When and How to Watch David Corenswet's Superhero Film

Nagarjuna says Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie 

Nagarjuna says Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie (Credits: Sun Pictures, WB Pictures)

In a candid conversation with Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for his costumes in Coolie. He said, “I think Loki had Heath Ledger's Joker in his mind, and he wanted that madness. He probably saw the madness in the color as well.”

READ FULL STORY: Nagarjuna reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie: ‘Glad he didn't put on that smile…’

 

War 2 dominates advance booking against Coolie in Hindi

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 leads the Hindi Advance Booking against Rajinikanth's Coolie with a good margin. The spy actioner sold over 150K tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, while Coolie ended up selling 30K tickets. 

Both movies are set to hit the screens tomorrow on August 14, 2025. 

