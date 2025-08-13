Newswrap, August 13: Hrithik Roshan calling Rajinikanth 'first teacher' to Nagarjuna revealing 'Joker' reference in Coolie

Missing your daily dose of entertainment? Well, from Hrithik Roshan penning down a special note for Rajinikanth completing 50 years in cinema to Nagarjuna sharing exciting anecdotes about Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, here are the top headlines of the day.

Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema, Hrithik Roshan calls him 'first teacher'

As Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!”

Timothee Chalamet's upcoming movie Marty Supreme’s trailer out

The trailer for the Timothée Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme has been dropped by A24. The upcoming movie marks the filmmaker Josh Safdie’s first venture since directing Uncut Gems alongside his brother, Benny Safdie, which came out in 2019.

Marty Supreme is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.

Superman OTT release date revealed

According to James Gunn’s latest social media post, Superman will be out on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home on August 15. Moreover, the movie is currently available to preorder.

From September 23, the physical copies of the movie will also be out in the 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD editions.

Nagarjuna says Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for Coolie

In a candid conversation with Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj took reference from Heath Ledger's Joker for his costumes in Coolie. He said, “I think Loki had Heath Ledger's Joker in his mind, and he wanted that madness. He probably saw the madness in the color as well.”

War 2 dominates advance booking against Coolie in Hindi

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 leads the Hindi Advance Booking against Rajinikanth's Coolie with a good margin. The spy actioner sold over 150K tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, while Coolie ended up selling 30K tickets.

Both movies are set to hit the screens tomorrow on August 14, 2025.

