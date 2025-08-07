Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie crosses HISTORIC Rs 20 crore in gross ticket sales internationally, 7 days out

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, along with a bunch of other major Indian actors like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan and others, is turning it on at the box office, and the movie still hasn't released. The advance bookings of the actioner has already hit Rs 20 crore gross internationally for the opening day, and we are still a week away from the release.

Coolie Crosses Rs 20 Crore Gross In Advance Ticket Sales Worldwide For The Opening Day, With A Week To Go

The bookings in North America are at record levels while the bookings in other international Tamil hotspots like Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand are very good to excellent. If the international advance bookings are anything to go by, the opening in India will also be terrific. Rajinikanth is set to deliver his biggest opening while Lokesh Kanagaraj too may, if the speed of advance bookings continues up until the day of release, and the word of mouth is strong. The fact that the Rajinikanth movie is aiming for a day 1 of comfortably over Rs 120 crore worldwide only proves the amount of love that the actor gets, even 50 years after being in the movie industry. We also must not ignore the fact that the movie will pack these numbers in a clashed scenario, and if not for the clash, the day 1 would, for certain, be Lokesh's highest too.

Coolie Is Set To Have Excellent Advance Bookings In India As Well

The advance bookings for Coolie will open soon in India. The bookings are set to open on a banging note, not just for the Tamil version but also the Telugu version. Coolie is said to have hype similar to War 2 in the Andhra states. War 2 has a major Tollywood A-lister and for Coolie to be a challenging competitor to the YRF movie in Andhra states is great news from the point of view of Sun Pictures. In Hindi too, Coolie looks to surprise, though a breakout is unlikely.

It is going to be a very tight contest this Independence day. While the day 1 battle shall be won by Coolie, the lifetime battle is anyone's guess at this point. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

