EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla opens up on missed opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah: 'I was blown out’

Abhinav Shukla was scared when he first met Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Abhinav Shukla auditioned for Inshallah, though he had no idea it was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. He revealed that he was very scared when he was asked to meet the filmmaker. While recalling his first meeting with Bhansali, Abhinav said, “Main waha gaya toh there was another guy who I figured out that it's either me or him. And there were two girls, so it's either one of them. And we were the main pivotal roles apart from Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.”

He further added, “And I'm super scared because Jin logon ne Bhansali sahab ke saath kaam kiya unhone bataya how strict he is on the set. Meri to band baj rahi thi yaar! Kuch ulta seedha na bol du.” (I was worried I might say something wrong.)

Abhinav highlighted how he appreciated him for his audition and asked where he had been for all this time. “Unhone aadha ghanta sabki tareef ki. He was very specific about what he was saying. I was blown out. Mujhe laga tha kuch gaali na pad jaye, kuch ulta seedha kiya. He is like the most wonderful guy (He praised everyone for half an hour. He was very specific about what he was saying. I was blown out. I felt like I was going to be abused, so I said the opposite. He is like the most wonderful guy.),” Shukla added.

The 42-year-old further recalled that he was in Dubai when he got the call about being finalized for the film. Reminiscing about how his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik reacted, he said, “Rubi told me, ‘baby mera dream tha Bhansali sahab ki film mein kaam karne ka.’ Maine kaha theek hai theek hai, at least ab tu aa to jaygi set pe naa. (Ruby told, 'Baby, it was my dream to work in Bhansali sahab's film.' I said, Okay, okay, at least now you will go to the set.)”

Abhinav Shukla reveals his reaction to Inshallah getting shelved

Abhinav Shukla admitted that everything was sorted, and one day they stopped calling. He got worried, so he called the EP, who responded, “We will let you know.” Further, Shukla added, “And phir uske agle din chhap gaya that the film has been shelved. I'm like, damn! Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki film…Oh my god! But theek hai.”

Presently participating in Pati, Patni Aur Panga, Abhinav Shukla mentioned that the Heeramandi director is one of his favorites and called him a perfectionist. The actor looked hopeful that maybe next time Bhansali gets any part for him, he might get the chance.

