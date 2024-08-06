10 Best Longest Running Anime of All Time: From Pokémon to Dragon Ball

Anime as a medium is constantly changing and evolving. Every year hundreds of new anime series are released. But amidst these vast sea of animated shows some have stood the test of time, continuing to entertain generations after generations. These anime series have become legends in their own right, stretching on for years, and in some cases, decades. So, grab your popcorn (or perhaps your ramen), and let's dive into the top 10 longest-running anime of all time!

10 longest running anime shows ever:

10. Pokémon (1997 – Present)

Since the release of Pokémon in 1997 it has been a prominent and adored part of many childhoods. From the journey of the Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric mouse Pokémon, Pikachu to the new species of Pokëmon that are being introduced with new generations, this series has been captivating viewers for generations.

It is the perfect blend of adventure, friendship and nostalgia.

9. Case Closed (1996 – Present)

Case Closed is a mystery anime that has been entertaining viewers with its puzzles since 1996. The story follows Conan Edogawa, a teenage detective, who transforms into an elementary school child. Every episode is a mystery, and it is so much fun solving those complex puzzles with Conan.

The series’ success also lies in the way it consistently managed to come up with intriguing murders that are hard to solve. Conan’s cleverness and the way he solves each case makes this anime a gripping and entertaining tale.

8. Nintama Rantarou (1993 – Present)

Nintama Rantarou follows the humorous misadventures of Rantaro who attends a ninja school alongside his best friends. It first aired in 1993, and is a playful combination of action and humor that has appealed to both kids and adults who enjoy nostalgia.

In addition to providing a huge dose of entertainment and laughter, the show also captures the essence of strong friendship and the value of never giving up. With a diverse range of characters, each with their own unique traits and skills, Nintama Rantarou skilfully illustrates the challenges that these ninjas faced while growing up.

7. Crayon Shin-chan (1992 – Present)

It would not be wrong to call Crayon Shin-Chan ‘The Simpsons of Japan’. Since its inception in 1992, this show has been causing not just laughter but also quite a bit of controversy.

This show follows the life of the mischievous five-year-old Shinnosuke ‘Shin’ Nohara. It is known for its cheeky humor and over-the-top hilarious situations. The show started in 1992 and is still one of the most popular anime not just in Japan but worldwide.

6. Chibi Maruko-chan (1990 – Present)

Chibi Maruko-chan has been charming audiences since 1990 with its heartwarming and humorous depiction of a young girl named Maruko and her family.

Set in the 1970s, the show captures the simplicity and innocence of childhood through Maruko's eyes. Her relatable experiences, from school adventures to family interactions, are depicted in such a gentle and funny way that resonates across generations. It's a nostalgic journey that reminds viewers of their own childhood joys and challenges.

5. Sore Ike! Anpanman (1988 – Present)

For more than three decades, kids have been enjoying the show Sore Ike! Anpanman, which features a hero made of sweet bread filled with bean paste. Anpanman and his friends, who are also edible, battle against Baikinman and other villains.

The show is a sweet treat which also spreads messages about the importance of kindness and courage. Each character in the series is inspired by different food items. The battles among the heroes and villains are light-hearted and funny, but teach the importance of standing up for what is right.

4. Dragon Ball Franchise (1986 – Present)

Dragon Ball began in 1986 and has since become one of the most influential and beloved anime franchises in the world. It follows the adventures of Goku, from his childhood in Dragon Ball to his battles as an adult in Dragon Ball Z which are still continuing in Dragon Ball Super.

The impact this anime had, and still has, on pop culture is undeniable. With its thrilling martial arts fights, unforgettable characters and epic storyline, this show is a must-watch for anime fans all over the world.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam (1979 – Present)

A legendary show in the mecha anime genre, Mobile Suit Gundam began in 1979 and has since evolved into an ever-evolving franchise with numerous series, movies, and spin-offs.

It follows the intense battles between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, setting the stage for decades of complex political plots, character development, and, of course, epic mecha battles. The series started a franchise that has had a lasting impact on multiple generations not just in Japan, but worldwide.

2. Doraemon (1979 – Present)

Doraemon is a name that needs no introduction. There are in total three anime series of Doraemon, and the most recent one began in 2005 and has been airing since.The show first began in 1979 and continued till 2005, after which the next part aired.

With his endless gadgets from his magical pocket, Doraemon has become a beloved character worldwide. Not just that, Nobita's various escapades that often end up in him learning a lesson the hard way, also make him an unforgettable character.

1. Sazae-san (1969 – Present)

Sazae-san holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running television animated show ever. It has been on air since 1969, that's 53 years of running. This slice-of-life show follows the life of housewife Sazae Fuguta and her family. It is beloved in Japan for its wholesome portrayal of daily life in Japan.

Sazae-san is like the comfort food of TV shows, warm, familiar, and also nostalgic. The simple yet heartwarming daily adventures of Sazae, her husband, children, and extended family offer a delightful glimpse into traditional Japanese culture.

Each of these anime series have stood the test of time and have carved out a special place for themselves in the vast and ever-evolving world of anime. While many of these series are geared towards a younger audience, it doesn't mean that adults cannot enjoy watching them. So, whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the anime scene, these shows are always worth a watch. After all, there’s a reason they have been around so long!

