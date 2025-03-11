Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 To See Yodo Face Ryu; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
The fights against the Human God Trees Ryu and Matsuri will continue in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter, Konohamaru-chan, saw Araya battling Ryu using his Loadstone Sand-sealing blade to neutralize the Iron Sand attacks. In response, Ryu summoned Claw Grimes to gain the upper hand. As one prepared to attack Yodo, Araya intervened.
However, Ryu teleported his blade away, leaving him vulnerable. Meanwhile, Jura advised Hidari and Mamushi on overcoming their instincts, referencing how love influences the God Trees. Matsuri’s hesitation toward attacking Konohamaru further demonstrated this connection between emotions and their nature.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 will likely continue the ongoing battles against Matsuri and Ryu. Konohamaru is in immediate danger, as Matsuri, influenced by her instincts, seeks to consume him. This could lead to another Shinobi stepping in to protect him, possibly Sarada or Mitsuki.
Meanwhile, Ryu’s removal of Araya’s weapon has put the Leaf and Sand Shinobi at a disadvantage, forcing them to find a new strategy. Given the situation, Yodo may take the lead in confronting the Human God Tree, potentially shifting the fight’s direction.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this means it will be available on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though times may vary by time zone.
Fans can find the latest chapters on Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical copy of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 will be included in the latest issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine.
For more news from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, stay up-to-date on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.