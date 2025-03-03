Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left? Find Here as Ep 10 Eyes More Battles
Solo Leveling Season 2 nears its climax as Sung Jinwoo faces greater challenges. Find out how many episodes remain and what’s next in his journey. READ
Solo Leveling Season 2 is moving toward its finale, and fans are eager for the next episode. Episode 10, titled We Need a Hero, is set to release on Crunchyroll on March 8, 2025. The episode will be available at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM GMT.
Crunchyroll lists it as Season 2, Episode 22 due to its continued numbering from the first season. The English dub is currently delayed by two weeks. If any technical issues arise, checking Crunchyroll’s official updates may help.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Schedule
New episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 premiere every Saturday. The full schedule so far includes:
- Episode 1 – January 4, 2025
- Episode 2 – January 11, 2025
- Episode 3 – January 18, 2025
- Episode 4 – January 25, 2025
- Episode 5 – February 1, 2025
- Episode 6 – February 8, 2025
- Episode 7 – February 15, 2025
- Episode 8 – February 22, 2025
- Episode 9 – March 1, 2025
- Episode 10 – March 8, 2025
- Episode 11 – March 15, 2025
- Episode 12 – March 22, 2025
- Episode 13 (Finale) – March 29, 2025
Where to Watch
Solo Leveling Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. It is not available on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or HiDive.
How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Have?
This season will consist of 13 episodes, one more than the first season.
Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, a hunter who gains the rare ability to level up after surviving a deadly dungeon raid. Now wielding the power of the Shadow Monarch, he continues his quest to grow stronger while facing new threats.
As Solo Leveling approaches its conclusion, anticipation is high for the final episodes. Fans can expect thrilling battles and key revelations in the coming weeks.
Headhunted To Another World Episode 10 Will Begin The Wyvern Invasion; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More