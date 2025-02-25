Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20: Finale To Reveal Gomah’s Defeat; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Dragon Ball DAIMA episode, ‘Betrayal,’ saw Glorio defy Arinsu and wish to restore Goku and his friends’ bodies. As the Dragon Balls scatter, Vegeta takes on Gomah, initially matching him in base form before ascending to Super Saiyan 3 and overwhelming him.

Despite this, the Third Eye continually heals Gomah. Arinsu discovers its weakness—three consecutive strikes to the back of the head—and informs Goku’s group. Bulma pulls Vegeta back to recover while Goku steps in. Displaying various Super Saiyan forms, he astonishes everyone by achieving Super Saiyan 4 once again.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 will likely feature the climax of Goku’s battle against Gomah, with his Super Saiyan 4 transformation playing a crucial role in defeating him. With this being the series finale, the episode is expected to bring closure to the conflict.

In doing so, peace will be restored to the Demon Realm. The episode should also address any lingering questions about Goku’s new power. It may also provide connections to future Dragon Ball Super storylines, setting up new adventures for Goku and his allies.

Titled ‘Maximum,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 is set to air on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch it on the same day, with availability around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 will be broadcast on Fuji TV. For international audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both requiring a subscription. Crunchyroll will offer a simulcast of the episode for global viewers, ensuring access to the latest episode shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

