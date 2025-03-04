Honey Lemon Soda Episode 9: Ishimori Gets Withdrawn From School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Honey Lemon Soda episode, ‘Summon The Courage,’ saw Ishimori and her classmates gather at the beach, though she felt self-conscious about her outfit. Kai will reassure her, encouraging her to stay confident. Later, she encountered her former bullies, momentarily freezing before managing to engage them in conversation.

They revealed they dropped out of high school and no longer resent her. Serina and Kai also clarified their feelings, closing the chapter on their past relationship. As summer ended, Ishimori asked Kai for his contact information, while her father thought about the girl’s independence.

With the new school term beginning in Honey Lemon Soda Episode 9, Ishimori will experience karaoke for the first time, but her father, Kenjitsu, will end up seeing her. Concerned that Yamizumi High does not suit her, he will insist she transfer schools and temporarily withdraw her.

Believing she was bullied, he will report it to the school, but her classmates, including Ayumi, attempt to correct the misunderstanding without success. Realizing Ishimori’s phone is unreachable, Kai will climb onto her balcony, determined to reach her.

Titled ‘Goodbye, Clumsy Me,’ Honey Lemon Soda Episode 9 will premiere at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 6, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series, based on the Honey Lemon Soda manga, will run for a single cour of 12 episodes.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 9 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. In Japan, it will also be available for streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, the episode will stream on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

