Honey Lemon Soda Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 5 will introduce Kai’s ex-girlfriend Serina to Uka, so don’t miss it to find out how the confrontation goes. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘However Distant We May Be,’ Class 1-B is still lost in the mountains due to tampered signs. While some students remain composed, others blame Uka Ishimori. Determined to help, she searches for the right path alone, but Kai Miura stops her from self-blame.
They locate the correct route but are forced to take shelter from sudden rain. Back with the group, Uka distributes supplies she packed, surprising everyone. The next day, classmates apologize and thank her. Later, Uka learns Kai once had a girlfriend, creating distance between them.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 5 will reveal that Kai's ex-girlfriend, Serina, is a well-known beauty at school. While studying at a family restaurant with Kai and Ayumi, Uka will encounter Serina and her group. When Serina’s followers mock Uka for her curfew, Serina will defend her.
Kai's ex will also later apologize before leaving confidently, and Uka will come to admire her composure. The next day, Serina will face retaliation from her group, who attempt to physically confront her. Uka will intervene to protect Serina, leading to an unexpected turn of events.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 5, titled Nice Person, will premiere at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The series, adapting the manga of the same name, will run for a single cour of 12 episodes.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 5 will air on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Internationally, the episode will stream on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.