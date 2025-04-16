Is Solo Leveling Korean or Japanese? Here’s a Clear Breakdown of Series’ Origins

Solo Leveling has quickly become one of the most popular action fantasy anime of recent years, leaving many new fans wondering about the roots of the franchise. With Korean names and settings in the story but Japanese production behind the anime, the confusion is understandable.

Keep reading to clear up where Solo Leveling truly comes from and how its different versions came to be.

While the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling is produced in Japan by A-1 Pictures, the story itself is fundamentally Korean. The series originally began as a South Korean web novel written by Chugong in 2016, serialized on KakaoPage and published by D&C Media.

It was later adapted into a full-color webtoon (a Korean digital comic format known as manhwa), illustrated by the late Jang Sung-rak (Dubu). The anime, directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, aired in early 2024, with a second season following in 2025.

Despite its Japanese production, the core story of Solo Leveling retains its Korean origin, with character names, cities, and cultural context rooted in South Korea. For Japanese broadcasts, however, an alternate version exists where names and locations are changed to Japanese equivalents, largely due to historical sensitivities between the two countries.

The series has since expanded to include a spin-off titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which currently has both a web novel and a webtoon. An RPG game (Solo Leveling: Arise by Netmarble) has been made as well, with a Korean drama adaptation in development.

In the end, while the Solo Leveling anime is made in Japan, the franchise is unmistakably Korean in origin—both in story and in format. The original comic version is thus considered a manhwa, not a manga, and is currently available on KakaoPage in Korean. The English version is available on Tapas and Tappytoon.

