KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The first episode of the third season of KonoSuba:God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is coming out this month. The second season of the beloved anime aired back in 2017 and after almost seven whole years, the third season is finally coming out. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the release, so here is everything you need to know about KonoSuba season 3, episode 1.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 1 release date, where to watch and more

The first episode of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3 is coming out on 10th April, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. The episode will first come out on the Tokyo-MX channel in Japan. Following the release, some other channels are also going to air the episode in Japan, but at later times. KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 will be airing the episode at 1:00 a.m. JST on 11th April. TV Aichi will be airing the episode on 11th April at 1:30 a.m. and lastly, AT-X will be airing it on the same day at 9:00 p.m. JST. For the global audience, the episode will air at different times in different countries. But international fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

The KonoSuba anime is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima. The first season of the anime came out in 2016 with the second season quickly following in 2017. But the fans have had to wait for almost seven whole years for the third installment. Instead of Studio Deen, the third season will be produced by Drive Studio and it will be directed by Yujiro Abe. Takaomi Kanasake who directed the first two seasons and the Legend of Crimson movie, will be acting as Chief Director and he will also be overseeing the scripts for this season. Character design is being done by Koichi Kikuta with Masato Koda being in charge of music composition of the series.

The cast of the upcoming season includes Jun Fukushima as the protagonist Satou Kazuma, Sara Anamiya as Aqua, Ai Kayano as Darkness, and Riye Takahashi as Megumin. Another very important character named Iris will make an appearance in the first episode and she will be voiced by Kanon Takao.

What to expect from KonoSuba season 3, episode 1

The premise of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! revolves around a guy named Kazume Sato, who woke up after an accident to find a beautiful girl standing beside him. When the girl asks whether he would like to travel to a faraway fantasy land and bring only one thing with him, Kazume decides to bring the Goddess, whose name is Aqua, with him. The beautiful fantasy world they end up in is ruled by a Demon King and Kazuma wants to just live there in peace. But since Aqua wants to solve the many problems plaguing the land, they quickly get noticed by the Demon King.

The third season of the anime will bring back Kazuma and his whole party, but something will be amiss. Kazuma is completely over everything and does not want to be a part of the adventure and live his life as a monk. But Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness have other plans. And when the party gets called upon by a Princess named Iris who wants to meet them, they have to put their plans on hold.

The first episode is expected to be as hilarious as the previous seasons and bring all the quirky characters back. It will also introduce Iris, the first Princess of Belzerg and we might find out what she wants from Kazum and the rest of his party.

