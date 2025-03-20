Medalist Episode 12: Tsukasa Trains Rioh; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Medalist Episode 12 will continue as Tsukasa creates a training plan for Rioh after he gains the boy’s recognition. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Medalist episode, ‘Dance The Night,’ saw Inori join a special training camp with her club, where Mario served as a guest coach. Mario acknowledged Tsukasa’s enthusiasm, but Hitomi pointed out his lack of confidence. During a bathhouse conversation, Rioh doubted Tsukasa’s credibility as a coach, citing his limited competition experience.
Though initially discouraged, Tsukasa decided to help Rioh master a triple-double combo. Meanwhile, Inori landed her first double Axel and triple Salchow, reigniting Rioh’s frustration over being surpassed. Recognizing Rioh’s struggle stemmed from his inability to match Jun’s skill, Tsukasa devised a new training plan for him.
Medalist Episode 12 will see Tsukasa take to the ice, demonstrating his own skills in a performance that reminds Rioh of Jun Yodoka. This display may challenge Rioh’s perception of Tsukasa, proving he has more to offer than expected.
Following this, Rioh is expected to acknowledge his misjudgment and apologize to Tsukasa. With the series nearing its conclusion, the focus will likely be on how far Inori and Tsukasa can push themselves toward their ultimate goals.
Titled ‘Shirone's Lesson,’ Medalist Episode 12 is scheduled for release on March 23, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, with varying release times internationally. In Japan, it will air on channels like TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi.
The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and Niconico. International viewers can stream it on Disney+, and in certain regions, the full series, including Medalist Episode 12, will be available on Hulu.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.