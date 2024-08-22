One Punch Man Chapter 202 Breakdown: From X to Y, Everything You Missed

Fans were excited to see how the intense fight between Blast and Empty Void would continue after the release of One Punch Man chapter 202. However, the manga took a different turn. Rather than an epic battle, readers were given an update on Suiryu who had finally been discharged from the hospital. In fact, his journey went awry and took him to Neo Heroes.

Titled Fully Recovered, chapter 202 opens with Suiryu leaving the hospital. The nurses didn’t like that he was going, but Suiryu wanted to move forward. In one town walk, Suiryu saw a tiger-level monster named Great Giant Anteater causing destruction in chaos. Within seconds, he overcame it by kicking it hard enough. At that moment, Suiryu felt that his powers were back fully again. People nearby wanted to talk to him so badly but he managed to silently slip away.

Despite being the best hero organization ever established, Suiryu still desired to join Saitama’s group Hero Association. However before he could register, he met a demon-level monster head called Emperor Giant Anteater. In reality, Webigaza was formerly known as an idol singer turned hero in Neo Heroes rather than Saitama killing this creature according to what Suiryu believed about it therefore she requested her fans for moral support in favor of Neo Heroes making him fall for her.

To meet Webigaza; though briefly joined Neo Heroes while hoping so much for some time. But his sister appeared at the hospital only when he had already left, thus stuck with expenses instead. Eventually, Suiryu became a member of Neo Heroes and was asked to put on a special suit for battles which could increase his strength levels. Despite its discomforting feel on his body, he got stronger by leaps and bounds and he eventually broke it.

The suit had cost five million to construct, and the damages caused by it made Suiryu responsible. As a result of this Suiryu had to remain with the Neo Heroes as one of their Neo Leaders until he cleared his debts. Suiryu's journey took an unexpected turn and now instead of joining the Hero Association, he finds himself entangled with the Neo Heroes. The fans are anxious about what will happen next for Suiryu in this new chapter of his life.

