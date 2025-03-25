The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 12: Ken’ichi Meets The Princess; Release DEETS

In ‘Shock!,’ Princess Lilith and her mother discuss Ken'ichi’s rapid completion of the canal and decide to meet him. Snowflake mentions a mage resembling Anemone’s mother, but Anemone is uninterested. She learns a barrier spell but experiences pain, which Myarey realizes is her first period.

Anemone then insists on bearing Ken'ichi’s child, but he refuses. Mallow, Croton, Nyanyas, and North Pole join the fight against Thogaram. His human and dogfolk thugs are defeated, and Thogaram surrenders. The king summons Ken'ichi, prompting the family’s journey to the capital.

Upon arriving at the royal castle, Ken'ichi and his companions will meet Princess Lilith while awaiting an audience with the king in The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 12. Ken'ichi will summon his house within the castle grounds, drawing Lilith’s admiration.

However, their close interactions will be deemed inappropriate by the royal guards, who will attempt to attack Ken'ichi. In response, Anemone will use her magic to defend him. The episode will focus on their interactions with the royal family.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 12 will be airing on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9 pm JST, as stated on the official website. Most regions around the world will be able to watch the episode the same day.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 12 will air on a number of Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. Fans can also stream the series on d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel, among others. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more updates from The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.