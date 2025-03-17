The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 11: Marou Visits Ken’ichi; Release DEETS

In 'The Story of Canals,' Canaan reveals that her family was ordered by the king to build a canal but that it had fallen behind schedule. She offers herself to Ken'ichi in exchange for help, but he instead requests a grimoire. At the site, Myarey's friends struggle with overpriced tools from Thogaram.

Ken'ichi provides them with better equipment and accelerates construction with his excavator. Canaan frequently flirts with him, prompting a contract to stop. After completing the canal, Ken'ichi impresses the court and learns Thogaram continues causing trouble.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 11 will see Ken'ichi investigate Anemone's origins by gathering information about her mother, but Anemone will be reluctant and experience unexpected physical changes.

Meanwhile, Marou will visit Ken'ichi's home to discuss restoring the viscount family's finances and eliminating Thogaram. Additionally, Marou has something important to disclose to Ken'ichi. The episode will see these two developments play key roles in shaping the last parts of the season.

Titled ‘Shock!,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 11 will air on Japanese television on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 PM JST. This release will also be localized to March 19 in most other regions.

The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 11 and the rest of the Winter 2025 anime series have been confirmed to be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

