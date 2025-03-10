The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 10: Ken’ichi Accepts Canaan’s Request; Release DEETS
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 10 will see Ken’ichi take on a huge project at the Viscountess’ behest. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘So It's a Spider, So What?,’ Primura meets Viscountess Canaan du Epatorium while Ken'ichi acquires new grimoires from Snowflake. When Primura mentions Canaan's interest in a brooch, Ken'ichi crafts one with her likeness, sparking jealousy. Ken'ichi, Anemone, Myarey, and Bell explore a cave, discovering gemstones but encountering a giant spider.
Anemone hesitates to fight, so they retreat. After Anemone trains with a grimoire, they return with Nyamena, defeating two spiders with insecticide, fire, and Ken'ichi’s excavator. Canaan aids Primura against Sogaram’s harassment before visiting Ken'ichi’s home.
The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 10 will reveal Viscountess Canaan’s request. She has asked Ken'ichi take on a large-scale irrigation project. However, the work is behind schedule, with forest clearing not even completed.
This makes timely completion difficult. Adding to this, the costs have risen due to Sogaram’s involvement. As Ken'ichi tries to come up with solutions, Canaan will persistently invite him to spend time with her, creating an additional distraction.
Titled ‘The Story of Canals,’ The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 10 will air on Japanese TV networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Most regions internationally will see the episode on the same day.
Release times will vary depending on the region and time zone. The Daily Life Of A Middle-Aged Online Shopper In Another World Episode 10 will also be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.
