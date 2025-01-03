The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess: New Isekai Anime To Premiere In January 2025; DEETS

Ajia-do Animation Works has announced the anime adaptation of The Old Man Reincarnated as a Villainess, set to premiere in January 2025. Based on Michiro Ueyama’s manga serialized in Young King Ours GH since March 2020, the series transforms the isekai genre by blending humor and unconventional protagonists.

The story revolves around Kenzaburo Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old bureaucrat who, after a fatal accident, reincarnates as Grace Auvergne, a villainess in the otome game Magical School Love & Beast. Keep reading to find out more about the new and unconventional villainess anime, also known as From Bureaucrat to Villainess.

The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess: Release date and where to watch

The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess anime will air on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Thursday, January 9, with release times adjusted to individual time zones. The series will be broadcast in Japan on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations.

Japanese fans will be able to stream The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess across various platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video and U-NEXT, among others. Fans worldwide can watch the series through HIDIVE in North America and Muse Communication in South and Southeast Asia.

The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess: Cast and staff

Kazuhiko Inoue voices Kenzaburo Tondabayashi, while M.A.O portrays Grace Auvergne. The cast includes Akira Sekine as Anna Doll, Yuichiro Umehara as Richard Verseau, Kaito Ishikawa as Virgile Vierge, and Aoi Koga as Lucas Vierge.

Recently announced additions are Akio Otsuka as Leopold Auvergne, Yu Sasahara as Josette, and Yuki Kuwahara as Francette Mercure. The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess is directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi, with Shingo Irie handling the series composition, and Haruka Matsunae designing the characters.

Monster designs are by Yuki Miyamoto, and the music is composed by Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, and others. Notable staff roles include Morihito Ohara (Art Setting), Chiho Wada (Art Direction), and Toshiki Kameyama (Sound Direction).

The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess plot summary

The Old Man Reincarnated As A Villainess centers on Kenzaburo adapting to his new life as Grace. Despite his intent to act as a typical villainess, his bureaucratic skills and unintended charm elevate his reputation among peers.

Equipped with a special “elegant conversion” ability, his otherwise mundane actions are perceived as noble and refined, complicating his role in the otome game’s plotline. His interactions with various male leads unwittingly trigger romantic entanglements as well.

