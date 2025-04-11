To Your Eternity Season 3 Premieres This October: New Teaser & More to Know
The journey isn’t over for Fushi this soon. Season 3 of To Your Eternity promises more for him in the newly announced season. READ
The anime adaptation of To Your Eternity is officially returning with its third season this October on Japan’s NHK General channel. The show’s X account revealed a brand new teaser visual alongside the release window. Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the new season outside of Asia.
Season 3 will continue the 'This World' arc from the manga. Fans have been waiting since March 2023 when the new season was first announced. This next chapter follows Fushi as he faces deeper challenges in a rapidly evolving world.
The first season of To Your Eternity premiered in April 2021 after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second season followed in October 2022. Both seasons received strong praise for their emotional storytelling and unique exploration of themes like immortality, identity, and grief. Crunchyroll streamed both previous seasons and also offered an English dub.
The anime is based on the manga by Yoshitoki Ōima, the creator of A Silent Voice. The manga launched in 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. The story’s first arc ended in 2019, the second wrapped in 2022, and the current third arc began in January 2023.
The manga begins with a mysterious immortal being who first takes the form of a small orb, then becomes a wolf, and later a boy. As the story progresses, this being, named Fushi, travels through the world, forming bonds and experiencing the pain of loss, love, and what it means to be human.
Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English. It won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd Kodansha Manga Awards and was listed as one of the ALA’s Great Graphic Novels for Teens in 2019.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
