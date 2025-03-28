Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 12: Nene To Escape Painted World; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Make It About You,’ Nene shares a meal with the real Shijima Mei, learning her true story. Unlike the rumors, Mei’s parents supported her dreams, and she died from illness, not tragedy. The false narrative surrounding her death fueled resentment in her apparition, strengthening her supernatural presence.

Mei’s apparition repeatedly attacks, but Nene and the real Mei escape. Before parting, Mei accepts her fate. Back in the painted world, Mei’s apparition aids Nene, Kou, and Mitsuba, revealing an emergency exit from the painting.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 12 will see Nene contemplate the nature of Hanako’s true wish after witnessing the desires of Mitsuba, Shijima, and other apparitions. Alongside Kou, she will ascend the tower to confront Hanako once more.

As they near their goal in this season finale, their journey toward the exit may face unexpected difficulties, potentially leading to a head-to-head confrontation with Hanako before they can leave the painted world.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 12, titled ‘Picture Perfect,’ will premiere in Japan on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. International viewers will have access to the English-subtitled version earlier that day, due to time zone differences.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Season 2 Episode 12 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated networks across Japan. Japanese viewers can stream the anime on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, and more, starting at 5:30 pm JST. It will also be available globally on services like Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.