Top 10 Best Seinen Sci-Fi Manga: From Space Brothers to Gantz

Science fiction has always been captivating in its own way. It takes on an adventurous journey through the quiet emptiness of outer space and the futuristic settings of dystopian cities, pushing the limits of what we can imagine. Within this genre, Seinen manga tends to explore more complex and intense topics. So, if you are looking to read some mind-blowing seinen sci-fi manga that will captivate you from beginning to end, then look no further! Listed below is a compilation of the same.

10 Best seinen Sci-Fi manga to read:

10. Parasyte

Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki is a manga that combines body horror with sci-fi and explores themes of symbiosis and survival. It is set in a dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains.

Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. As he struggles to coexist with the creature, he faces other parasites with far more sinister intentions.

The blend of horror, action, and sci-fi elements makes Parasyte a must-watch within the genre.

9. Planetes

Makoto Yukimura's Planetes offers a realistic depiction of space exploration. It follows a group called the DS-12 "Toy Box," which is a part of the Space Debris Section and is responsible for removing debris in space to prevent collisions with space stations and satellites.

Advertisement

The manga addresses themes such as environmental concerns, the challenges of isolation in space, and humanity's curiosity to discover the mysteries of the universe. The detailed descriptions and spectacular world-building in the manga contribute to a believable and engaging story, making Planetes an incredibly exciting read.

8. Gintama

While primarily known for its comedy, Gintama by Hideaki Sorachi definitely deserves a spot on this list for the unique way it skillfully blends sci-fi with historical fiction. Set in an alternate Edo period where aliens have taken over Japan, Gintama follows the adventures of Gintoki Sakata and his group of friends as they battle against the Amanto aliens who've taken over the Earth.

The series takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, with episodes swinging from absurd humor to surprisingly emotional moments. Gintama's ability to seamlessly blend two genres and create a masterful story makes it one of the best in the genre.

Advertisement

7. Pluto

Pluto by Naoki Urasawa is an adaptation of Osamu Tezuka's iconic Astro Boy. This mystery Sci-Fi manga follows a robot inspector who tracks down a serial killer targeting the world's seven most advanced robots and the humans connected to them.

The manga perfectly blends science fiction, suspense, and drama. Urasawa adds his unique charm to this adaptation while maintaining the originality of the story, creating a memorable and entertaining reading experience.

6. Space Brothers

For a more lighthearted yet profoundly moving experience, Space Brothers by Chuya Koyama is perfect. The story revolves around two brothers, Mutta and Hibito Nanba, who dream of becoming astronauts. As adults, Hibito is on his way to the moon, while Mutta struggles to find his path. However, after losing his job, Mutta suddenly becomes motivated to achieve his dream, and the brothers set out on a quest to fulfill their childhood dream.

Overall, Space Brothers is a heartfelt tale of ambition, perseverance, and the bond between siblings. It realistically depicts the challenges and triumphs of space exploration, making it an unforgettable read.

Advertisement

5 Neon Genesis Evangelion

While most people know the series thanks to its anime adaptation, Neon Genesis Evangelion by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto is also a remarkable seinen sci-fi manga. The plot revolves around a team of teenagers who control giant robots known as EDF mechs to protect the planet from extraterrestrial creatures called Angels.

The series heavily focuses on the psychological aspects of the characters, their inner fears, and other emotions. It is a rich and layered story that resonates on many levels and stays with you for a long time.

4. Blame!

If you're in the mood for something darker and more adventurous within the sci-fi genre, Blame! by Tsutomu is undoubtedly the right choice. It has a dystopian setting that is unlike any other. Located in an enormous artificial structure called ‘The City’, the story follows Killy, a traveler who is trying to find a way to save humanity.

The dialogues in the manga are limited, but the pieces of art do all the talking. The post-apocalyptic world building in the story is both incredible and harrowing, giving the readers a wonderful glimpse of what the post-human world would look like.

3. Gantz

If you are looking for something more thrilling and fast-paced within the genre, Gantz by Hiroya Oku is the manga to check out. The premise is simple yet horrifying: those who ‘die’ are taken to a room where they are compelled to fight aliens in life or death wars with no chance of escaping, and when a player dies in the game, then he or she is as good as dead in real life.

Advertisement

Gantz is significantly violent and has some rather mature themes, but when you look past the blood and gore, it raises many thought-provoking questions about life and death. It is an intense and riveting survival manga that is sure to keep you hooked till the end.

2. Akira

Up next, let's discover the dystopian world of Neo-Tokyo in Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo. Akira is not only a manga but is considered a classic of the cyberpunk genre, which has influenced many other works. The story follows Kaneda and Tetsuo, two childhood friends who get entangled in a web of governmental experimentations and psychic abilities.

The artwork in the manga is its highlight. The detailed cityscapes and action scenes will grab the audience’s attention from the start. The themes of power, corruption, and human evolution, along with the stunning visuals, make Akira a timeless read.

1. 20th Century Boys

Topping our list is the manga 20th Century Boys by Naoki Urasawa. The manga follows the story of Kenji Endo and his friends as they stumble upon a cult leader known as "Friend," who is out to destroy the world, and are shocked to find that his cult icon bears a striking resemblance to their secret childhood base.

Advertisement

This manga skillfully navigates between past and present, blending mystery, nostalgia, and science fiction. The characters are highly relatable, and the storyline is a rollercoaster ride that maintains suspense until the very end. If you enjoy conspiracy thrillers, then this is the perfect fit for you.

From the mysterious and spooky world of 20th Century Boys to the exciting space adventures of Planetes, these seinen sci-fi manga will take you on a variety of different journeys. Whether you're in the mood for mind-bending mysteries, intense action, or dark thrillers, there is something for every sci-fi fan on this list. So, grab one of these manga, pick a comfy corner, and let these incredible stories transport you to worlds beyond your imagination.