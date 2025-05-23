Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 8 Sees Oguri Face Black Ale—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode follows Oguri and Berno’s arrival at Tokyo’s Tracen Academy. They are welcomed by Roppei, who will mentor them until Jo secures his national trainer license. After a tour showcasing the academy’s expansive facilities, they meet Symboli Rudolf, the student council president.

Oguri sets her sights on the Japanese Derby, only to learn she missed the URA registration deadline. Rejected by Rudolf, Oguri resolves to prove her worth through graded races, beginning with her upcoming match against Black Ale in the Pegasus Stakes.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 8 will center on Oguri Cap’s debut in the Grade 3 Pegasus Stakes, following her disqualification from the Classic series due to registration issues during her transfer.

Determined to demonstrate her capabilities, Oguri faces her first major challenge in the form of Black Ale, a formidable opponent on a four-race winning streak. With media present, the outcome of this race could influence the URA’s stance on her eligibility, depending on how convincingly she performs against an already established competitor.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 8, titled ‘The Right Qualities,’ is set to release on May 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on TV channels such as AT-X, BS11, and TBS and will also be available for streaming on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+.

International viewers can expect the episode to be accessible roughly 30 minutes after its Japanese debut, depending on their region. Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 8 will stream on services including Anime Digital Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, subject to availability in each country or region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

