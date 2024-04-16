Wind Breaker Episode 3: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The article contains spoilers for Wind Breaker anime and manga

The second episode of Wind Breaker introduced some of Sakura Haruka’s new classmates, who will become central to the plot in the upcoming episodes. However, the third episode of the anime is set to finally show the fight between Sugishita and Sakura, which we all have been waiting for.

The 3rd episode will also introduce us to some more pivotal characters who will play a huge role in the plot later, especially the school’s leader. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Wind Breaker episode 3 release date, streaming details, and more

The third episode of Wind Breaker anime, which is based on Satoru Nii’s delinquent manga of the same name, is set to release on 19th April, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences in various zones, the episode will air at different times in other countries. In many other countries, the episode will be available on 18th April. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll about thirty minutes after its initial release.

Wind Breaker episode 3 will finally bring us the fight between Sakura and Sugishita, which will show us exactly how strong Sugishita is as a fighter, even though they will most likely not get to finish their fight due to interference. However, one of the most interesting things that is probably going to happen in the next episode is the introduction of the school's leader, Hajime Umemiya. As he is bound to become one of the central characters of the plot later, it will be fun to see what kind of person Umemiya is and why the students of this school respect the third year so much.

Wind Breaker episode 2 recap

In the last episode of Wind Breaker, we saw Sakura entering Kotoha’s store while carrying an elderly woman on his back. It is revealed that the school’s entrance ceremony for first years is on that day, After Kotoha gives Sakura some food and asks him why he is out so early tells us that he is actually really excited about school despite his tsundere exterior.

Kotoha tells Sakura that he is going to meet some really interesting people in school just as a young boy barges into the store. It is revealed that the boy’s name is Akihiko Nirei, and just like Sakura, he is also a first year student starting his high school at Furin. The scene of their introduction is funny as Nieri is really captured by Sakura’s unusual hair and eye color. However, he also praises the seniors at Furin high and how they protect the town, wondering why an outsider will join the school suddenly.

Before Sakura could retort, Nirei leaves in a hurry. But Kotoha then tells him to not judge Nirei based on the first meeting, which leads Sakura to believe that the boy is a good fighter despite his antics. When he finally leaves the store, Sakura is approached by a woman who asks him to help her. She takes him to a place where he sees Nirei being ganged up on by several goons. As Sakura beats them all up, saving Nirei, the latter becomes really interested in him and wants to become his friend, and says he wants to become strong like him.

The two of them reach school just in time, and after looking at the class arrangement, Nirei tries to warn Sakura about a new classmate of theirs. As they get into their classroom, we are introduced to some new characters such as Suo Hayato, Kiryu Mitsuki, and Tsugeura Taiga. When Sakura announces that he wants to become the strongest guy at Furin, another character enters the classroom angrily. He is revealed to be Kyotaro Sugishita, who is a big fan of the students’ current leader. In the next episode, we will see Sugishita fighting Sakura.

