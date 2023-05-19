2018 box office collections; Biggest second week ever in Kerala, Set to topple Pulimurugan lifetime record

‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ wrapped its second week with Rs. 29.50 crores approx in Kerala. This represents a 17 per cent growth from the first week with the two weeks total reaching Rs. 54.50 crores. The film has grossed another Rs. 8 crores plus in the rest of India for Rs. 63 crores nationwide total. The numbers outside Kerala will soar higher with dubbed versions slated to release next week.

The second-week collections in Kerala are an all-time record for any film, beating the previous record holder Baahubali 2 with a hefty margin of 70 per cent. Other than Baahubali, they are more than double of next best performers Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 25.10 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 4.20 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.20 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.60 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 4 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 3.80 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 3.50 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 3.10 crores

Total - Rs. 54.50 crores

2018 is now the fifth highest-grossing film ever in Kerala, over the weekend it will likely go over Lucifer (Rs. 63.50 crores). The film is locked to beat Pulimurugan at the top spot, as even a normal trend from here will take it over Rs. 80 crores and the film is yet to show a normal trend, with collections operating at very high levels. What needs to be seen is how high it can set the new record, with something like Rs. 100 crores can’t be ruled out at the moment.

The film has also done huge numbers overseas, with $6.70 million (Rs. 55 crore) for a global box office take of Rs. 118 crores. The usual Mollywood overseas hotspot Middle East is the top performer with $4.90 million but it's the United Kingdom which is the standout with an insane $730K.

