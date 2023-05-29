2018 box office collections; Nears 100 crores mark in India after becoming highest grosser ever in Kerala

2018 had another sensational hold at the box office during its fourth weekend as the collections hardly dropped from the third weekend. Though the nearly flat hold was due to the additional revenue from the dubbed versions released this week, even the holdover original version of the film witnessed a relatively small drop of only 40 per cent in its box office earnings from the previous week. Among the dubbed versions it was the only Telugu version that managed to do well with Rs. 3.50 crores approx over the weekend.

The film collected Rs. 11.30 crores approx over the weekend in India, bringing its total collections to Rs. 93 crores, second only to Pulimurugan’s Rs. 97.50 crores. This is probably the last major record remaining for the film, which it shall be able to achieve by Wednesday. Notably, on Sunday, 2018 already surpassed Pulimurugan in Kerala, establishing itself as the highest-grossing film ever in the state.

The film’s box office collections in Kerala have reached Rs. 80 crores and the trend has now stabilised with the film recording somewhat normal drops. The film should be able to collect Rs. 11.50-12 crores in its fourth week in the state which will be roughly a 40 per cent weekly drop. The film faces no immediate competition in the upcoming weeks. However, its theatrical run will be interrupted on June 7th due to its digital release.



In Kerala, there exists a customary practice of removing films from cinemas once they are made available on digital platforms, owing to the stringent regulations imposed by local exhibitor organizations. It remains uncertain whether any exceptions will be made for this particular film. By the time of its digital release, the film is expected to hover around the Rs. 90 crores mark. While there was a possibility of surpassing the coveted Rs. 100 crores milestone if the digital release had been delayed, achieving such a feat now appears to be a daunting task.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 28.40 crores

Week Two - Rs. 32.80 crores

Week Three - Rs. 20.50 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 2.50 crores

4th Saturday - Rs. 4 crores

4th Sunday - Rs. 4.80 crores

Total - Rs. 93 crores

The film has grossed another $8.20 million internationally, for a worldwide box office take of Rs. 160 crores approx.

