2025 Kollywood Box Office Hits: Madha Gaja Raja, Kudumbasthan and Dragon make surprise entries

Kollywood started off the 2025 very well. When compared to other industries, Kollywood scored the highest number of hits this year. A welcoming start for them. There are many big-budget films that are about to be released in the next half of the year, including Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Kamal Hassan's Thug Life, and Suriya Sivakumar's Retro. These are some of the big names from the list. Now let's look into the hits from Kollywood of this year and the surprising packages.

Pongal Season

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, which was supposed to release during the Pongal season, was postponed at the last minute. No other films were ready to release at that point too. Then came the biggest surprise package, a film that was in financial issues and didn't release for more than 10 years, which came for the Pongal season. Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Santhanam, Varalakshmi, and Anjali, was directed by Sundar.C. The family audience came in big numbers for the film, and the film was declared a blockbuster.

Advertisement

Manikandan factor

Manikandan is a well-known face in Kollywood. His previous work caught the attention of the audience in urban centers. Lover and Good Night were small-scale films but were box office hits at the end of the day. Family audiences connected more with him with a film like Good Night. His 2025 release, Kudumbasthan, also falls in the same category. The film is about a middle-class guy and his life. Good content is always appreciated here. When a big film like Vidaamuyarchi failed at the box office, a small film like Kudumbasthan worked well.

Pradeep Ranganathan's next hit

Love Today was a massive success in Tamil Nadu. Dragon, which was released on Feb 21, was his next release. The film garnered good reviews and became a big blockbuster for the actor. A much bigger hit than his first film, Love Today, which was produced by the same production team, AGS. The film marched past 100 crore in 100 days in this dry February period.



Worldwide collections of these films,

Advertisement

Film Worldwide gross Madha Gaja Raja 56 Cr Kudumbasthan 28 Cr Dragon 110 Cr

In two months, 3 comparatively small films did their magic in Kollywood. Audiences are waiting for the big guns to set the screen on fire soon.