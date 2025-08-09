Athaadu 4K Final Advance Booking: Mahesh Babu proves his superstardom, records solid Rs 3.25 crore pre-sales in re-release

Mahesh Babu proved his superstardom yet again as his 20 years old movie registered insane advance booking in re-release. Athaadu 4K set the storm globally with its fantastic pre-sales both in India and abroad.

Athaadu 4K clocks banger pre-sales of Rs 3.25 crore including premieres

Athaadu is releasing in cinemas on August 9, 2025, celebrating its 20th release anniversary and Mahesh Babu's birthday. The movie had paid premieres on Friday, a day before re-release. It clocked over Rs 3.25 crore in the advance booking for the opening day, including the premieres- which is one of the biggest advances for a re-release movie.

Advertisement

Athaadu 4K is receiving better reception than Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja 4K re-release. It scored over USD 46K of pre-sales in the USA for the opening day among 238 shows. If the movie manages to register solid walk-ins and spot booking, it will script history at the US box office by setting a new benchmark in opening day collection. Athaadu 4K is likely to have an All-Time-Record in the US for a re-release Telugu movie, depending on how the fans react on the debut day.

Know more about Athaadu

Athaadu is a 2005 released Telugu action thriller. Directed by Trivikram, Athaadu stars Mahesh Babu as a hitman. The star cast includes some of the incredibly talented names- Trisha, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Sunil, and others.

It was a huge hit at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing movies of Telugu cinema that year. Over time, the Mahesh Babu film was shaped up as a modern cult.

Advertisement

Athaadu 4K in cinemas

Athaadu is re-releasing in 4K restored format this weekend in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in its second inning.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's film lags behind, earns less than half of Ajay Devgn's sequel