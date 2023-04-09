Bholaa Second Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film continues to trend fairly; Adds Rs 3.90 crore on day 10

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa had a decent second Saturday at the box office. The film collected Rs 3.75 - 3.90 crores nett on its 10th day, which is around 20 percent higher from Friday. Friday was boosted by Good Friday so the growth was kind of muted. The collections, after 10 days, stand at Rs 62 - 62.25 crores and by the end of Sunday, they should ideally be around Rs 66.50 crores.

Bholaa's Collections Are Pretty Decent In The Larger Scheme Of Things

Bholaa's collections are pretty decent and the film should likely collect around Rs 85 crores nett in its full run from here. It did seem that the film could hit Rs 100 crores but the weak trending on weekdays, ruled out that possibility. It still is the third highest grossing Hindi origin film of 2023 so far and that shall be the case till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Bholaa Continues To Remain The Most Preferred Hindi Movie Choice

It is the most preferred Hindi movie film choice for the second consecutive week and same shall be the case, the next week too. It is recording higher numbers than the two new Hollywood releases, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Pope Exorcist, apart from its Hindi counterpart Gumraah.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.75 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.40 cr

Day 9 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 10 - Rs 3.90 cr

Total = Rs 62.30 crores nett in India

The Condition Of The Hindi Film Industry Is Alarming. Why?

The condition of the Hindi Film Industry is alarming at the moment. The low frequency of big film releases is hurting exhibitors. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing 3 weeks after Bholaa and the craziest thing is that the next big Hindi film release after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Jawan, early in June. This gives the Salman Khan starrer an open run of over a month.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway are collecting at their own sweet pace. Both the films, in total are targetting Rs 150 crores nett in India.

