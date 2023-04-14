Bholaa Box Office: Ajay Devgn - Tabu led actioner crosses Rs 100 crores worldwide on day 17

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa has finally crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film took 17 days to hit the milestone and that's a fairly long time for a big release which had a lot going for it prior to release. The film is in its third week and there's no real competition for the film. The lack of competition should ensure that the film ends up doing over Rs 80 crores of domestic nett business and a worldwide gross of around Rs 115 crores in its full run.

Bholaa's Growing Weekend Trend Was Followed By A Weak Weekday Trend

Bholaa's advance bookings were low but the film got good momentum through its opening day courtesy the Maha Shivratri holiday which helped in good spot-bookings. The strong trend on its third and fourth day temporarily increased the expectations from the film. The trend over the weekdays was underwhelming as a result of which the film will fall short of entering the Rs 100 crore nett India club, which felt possible after the first weekend. It shall enter the Rs 100 crore gross India club provided it holds well after the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The international total is heading towards a total of slightly under 2 million dollars and that again is a low number and it ideally had to be more. The worldwide theatrical share will be around Rs 50 crores and after commissions, the makers will get back around Rs 45 crores. This, along with the non-theatrical recoveries, should ensure that cost of production is recouped, although Ajay Devgn may have to take a slight hit on the remuneration front.

Bholaa's Performance At The Box Office Is Respectable But Not Optimum

The India footfalls of Bholaa will be around 50 lakhs. In the pre-pandemic scenario, these numbers would be indigestibly low but in the post pandemic scenario, they can be deemed respectable. The film is a remake and remake films are not being preferred by the audience. This year, remakes like Shehzada, Selfiee and even Gumraah have seen disastrous results and for Bholaa to pull in around 50 lakh viewers can be seen positively. It is the third highest grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.75 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.40 cr

Day 9 - Rs 3.25 cr

Day 10 - Rs 3.75 cr

Day 11 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 12 - Rs 1.30 cr

Day 13 - Rs 1.20 cr

Day 14 - Rs 1.15 cr

Day 15 - Rs 1.15 cr

Day 16 - Rs 1.20 cr

Day 17 - Rs 1.30 cr

Total = Rs 73.55 crores nett in India (Worldwide Gross = Rs 101.50 cr)

