Bholaa Opening Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn film shows impressive trend with Rs 41.25 crore in 4 days

The action thriller, Bholaa, led by Ajay Devgn with Tabu has shown an impressive trend in its opening weekend after taking a relatively slow start at the box office. The film opened at Rs 10.50 crore on Thursday, followed by a drop to Rs 6.50 crore on Friday and then a spike at Rs 11.00 crore on Saturday and finally a Rs 13.25 crore Sunday, taking the four-day weekend total to Rs 41.25 crore. On the percentage front, the trend is encouraging and indicates good hold in collections on the weekdays too. The film collected Rs 6.58 crore in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis on Sunday as compared to Rs 5.95 crore on Saturday.

Bholaa 3D draws audience in national chains

The three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have collected approximately Rs 21.18 crore through the four days in India, with non-national chains putting up another Rs 20.07 crore. While PVR has collected Rs 9.91 crore, Inox and Cinepolis follow with Rs 6.96 crore and Rs 4.31 crore respectively. The 3D format has helped the film put up good numbers in the multiplexes despite being a genre that would conventionally cater to the single screen audience in the 2D format. Rajhans chain in Gujarat has also shown upward trend over the weekend. The business grew by 27% in Rajhans, from 20.94 lakh on Saturday to 26.73 lakh on Sunday.

While the weekend trend is encouraging, the numbers are decent and it’s the hold on Monday and the trend through the opening week that will decide the fate of Bholaa. A Monday in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore will put Bholaa in a good position to close it’s extended week one in the range of Rs 60 crore. The film has a holiday on it’s second Friday and third Friday and to make complete use of it, a strong hold on Monday is crucial.

Can Bholaa enter the Rs 100 crore club?

It's the journey from hereon which will decide if the film can be a successful venture and a good hold till Eid can help the film consolidate itself towards being a success for Ajay Devgn and Team. The target for Bholaa in the long run should be to hit a century as that would be a good enough to be termed a theatrical success i.e. average or semi hit. The extended weekend trend indicates decent to good on ground reports, and it’s now on the Monday to consolidate the standing at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the theatrical run of Bholaa.

