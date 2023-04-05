Bholaa Wednesday Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film sees a customary drop on day 7; Collects Rs 3.25 crores

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa saw a customary drop in its collections on Wednesday, with the numbers around 25 percent down by Monday and 30 percent down from Tuesday. The collections were up on Tuesday because of the boost that the film got on account of the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The Wednesday collections are around Rs 3.25 crores and that takes the first seven day collections to Rs 53.25 crores nett. The extended week one shall end on Thursday and by then, the film will have collected around Rs 56 crores nett.

Bholaa Shall Continue To Be The Box Office Leader At The Hindi Box Office

Bholaa shall enjoy yet another open week at the box office with no new significant releases from the Hindi Film Industry. It shall continue to be the box office leader, right until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Friday is a holiday and the Friday after that is a holiday as well. They should help the film maintain steady numbers at low levels. The second Friday, in all probability, should have collections higher than second Thursday and the second weekend can then be enough to take the film near and around Rs 70 crores nett. By the end of week 2, the film will have crossed Rs 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Remake Has Dented The Prospects Of Bholaa

Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi and remakes these days create a very wrong perception about and around the movie. Taking nothing away from the fair numbers that Bholaa has accumulated in its first week, these numbers could have been better looking at the merits of the film. It shall become the highest grossing remake film of the year but that's no achievement. Drishyam 2 is an exception and not the rule. It was benefitted by the familiarity factor of the first part and the first part released when making remakes wasn't something that affected the film a lot. To create a new IP, it is essential not to depend on another language film. Meanwhile, Bholaa is the third highest grossing Hindi film so far, only behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.25 cr

Total = Rs 53.25 crores nett in India

You can watch Bholaa at a theatre near you.