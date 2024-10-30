Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is set to hit the screens on November 1st. The much-awaited horror comedy is showing impressive pre-sales trends.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Sells 79K Tickets In Top National Chains; PVR Inox Leads With 63K Admits

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 records an impressive advance booking. As of 10 PM (Wednesday, October 30), the movie has sold around 79K tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. Of these, around 63K tickets were sold in PVR Inox, while Cinepolis registered 16K admits.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to wind up its advances near 200K to 230K, though a lot will depend on the momentum on Thursday. Noting that the full-fledged pre-sales began two days before its release, it is an impressive figure to take a solid opening at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Set To Take A Flying Start; Eyeing Rs 25 Crore To Rs 30 Crore Opening

The Anees Bazmee-directed film is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore in India, which is a solid start in a massive clash scenario. For the uninitiated, the horror-comedy is releasing alongside Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, which has the upper hand in screen distribution nationwide.

The performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will heavily depend on the spot booking on the opening day and the initial public reception. If it manages to receive favorable word-of-mouth, the movie will see an instant boost in the following days. As of now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has the potential to hit over Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore in its first weekend.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:



