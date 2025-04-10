Box Office: A Minecraft Movie gears up for big second weekend, poised to follow Barbie and Super Mario's success

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s A Minecraft Movie is proving to be a box office juggernaut, with projections suggesting a strong second weekend hold between USD 65 million and USD 85 million. After its record-breaking USD 163 million debut—the biggest ever for a video game adaptation—the PG-rated fantasy comedy is now being closely compared to recent cultural phenomena The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie.

Advertisement

Universal’s Super Mario Bros. Movie set the bar high in 2023 with a 37 percent drop in its second weekend, collecting USD 92 million after a massive opening. Meanwhile, WB’s Barbie, which also released in the same year with USD 162 million, slipped by 42 percent in its sophomore frame to land at USD 93 million. If Minecraft can manage similar traction, it could secure a second weekend total in that elite range, challenging its video game and studio predecessor.

With more than USD 336 million earned globally in just over a week, Minecraft is already the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025. It is set to soon surpass Captain America: Brave New World (USD 412 million) to become this year’s biggest Hollywood release. Powered by family-friendly appeal, brand loyalty, and consistent financial draw, the film has maintained momentum despite mixed reviews.

For those who may not know, the offering is based on Mojang Studios’ 2011 sandbox game of the same name. Featuring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hensen, the film follows four misfits who get transported into a fantasy pixelated realm where their survival depends on their crafting skills. Along with a senior player named Steve, the group embarks on a journey through the cubic world on the brink of collapse, looking for their way back home.

Advertisement

The project’s progress to the screen began in 2014 and overcame multiple creative shifts before finally wrapping in 2024.

Its closest box office rival, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, became a global sensation, grossing USD 1.3 billion and becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Barbie, on the other hand—its studiomate—was a cultural, critical, and commercial triumph, earning USD 1.44 billion.

Whether Minecraft can match these figures remains to be seen, but its early success and strong legs suggest a long theatrical life ahead. As it builds its legacy one block at a time, Minecraft is shaping up to be 2025’s biggest surprise hit.

ALSO READ: What Is The Reason Behind Barbie's Snub This Award Season; Greta Gerwig's Directorial's Commercial Success Didn't Make It A Oscar Guarantee