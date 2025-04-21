Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly sells over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow

Good Bad Ugly, the action-packed film starring Ajith Kumar, is causing a stir at the box office in terms of both ticket sales and collections. Since its April 10 release, the movie has drawn interest from viewers in Tamil Nadu and abroad. Within a short span, the movie has already sold over 2.5 million tickets on BookMyShow, making it one of the most-watched films on the platform this year. What makes this special is that it has already beaten Ajith’s own ticket record set by Vidaamuyarchi, which had managed to touch the 1 million mark during its theatrical run.



This milestone has placed Good Bad Ugly among the top-ranking Tamil films in terms of ticket sales on BookMyShow. It currently stands at 6th position, and trade analysts believe that it’s only a matter of time before it overtakes Vettaiyan to enter the top five. Given the current pace of advance bookings and houseful shows continuing into the second and third weekends, this rise in rank looks very likely.



Here’s how Good Bad Ugly currently ranks among the top 12 best-selling Tamil movies on BookMyShow:



Jailer – 9.21 million



Leo – 7.30 million



Amaran – 4.89 million



The GOAT – 4.51 million



Vettaiyan – 2.74 million



Good Bad Ugly – 2.5 million (still running)



Raayan – 1.75 million



Indian 2 – 1.59 million



Maharaja – 1.40 million



Kanguva – 1.07 million



Aranmanai 4 – 1.02 million



Vidaamuyarchi – 1 million



What’s even more exciting is that this record was achieved with a pan-India release and multi-language strategy. It’s a pure result of Ajith’s fan base and the buzz the film generated through word of mouth. For Ajith Kumar, this is a proud comeback moment after the mixed response to Vidaamuyarchi, and fans are hoping that the final numbers will only grow stronger in the coming days.

