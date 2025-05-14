Tourist Family Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Lower than yesterday, but continues to dominate
Tourist Family dips slightly on Day 14 with Rs 2.25 crore but holds strong at the Tamil Nadu box office with Rs 44.25 crore total, outperforming big May releases.
Even with a slight dip on its second Wednesday, unexpected hit Tourist Family continues to make a loud statement at the Tamil Nadu box office. On Day 14, early trends indicate a collection of Rs 2.25 crore, slightly lower than Tuesday’s Rs 2.50 crore, but the film’s sustained hold is turning heads across the trade circles.
Directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family is a comedy-drama revolving around a Sri Lankan Tamil family trying to pass off as locals in Tamil Nadu. What begins as an act of survival slowly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious tale of identity. The film features Sasikumar in a grounded role as a father, with Simran lending strength as the doting mother.
Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, Tourist Family had a modest start with Rs 2 crore on its opening day. The movie’s true power came from positive word-of-mouth that quickly turned into a gold mine. By the end of its second Wednesday, the film is likely to clock an estimated Rs 44.25 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.
Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 44.25 crore (est.)
In contrast, bigger May Day releases like Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s HIT 3, though heavily promoted, are struggling to match Tourist Family’s daily trend at the box office. While Retro has seen a sharp drop in collections post its opening week, Tourist Family has shown remarkable consistency fueled purely by audience appreciation.
In a season of flashy releases, Tourist Family has quietly emerged as the most loved and profitable Tamil film in recent weeks.
