Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leads over Top Gun: Maverick, Anek; Remains 1st choice of viewers

Box Office on Saturday saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 extend its second weekend lead over Anek and Top Gun: Maverick, further. The horror-comedy fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and directed by Anees Bazmee looks unstoppable as it recorded a double digit second Saturday with Sunday expected to match the first day or even exceed it. Tom Cruise led Top Gun: Maverick saw a good growth on Saturday owing to positive word of mouth but the low opening has curtailed the prospects of the film. Ayushmann Khurrana led Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha is turning out to be a damp squib with no growth on Saturday.

The Anees Bazmee directorial added around Rs. 11.25 – Rs. 11.35 cr nett to its tally on its second Saturday. The film has officially entered the Rs. 100 cr nett club and there is a lot of steam left in the film to exceed the Rs. 150 cr mark. The second Saturday jump suggests a blockbuster trend but it is still early to give that verdict because next Friday sees the release of Akshay Kumar led Samrat Prithviraj, which is expected to take good enough screens.

Top Gun: Maverick grew by 80 percent vis-à-vis Friday to manage a Saturday cume of Rs. 4.5 cr nett which is a good sign. Hollywood films generally don’t grow to this extent but the Tom Cruise starrer has managed it. The opening was poor so the Saturday jump will give some relief to the exhibitors and distributors across India. Top Gun: Maverick may have been a slow starter in India but the opening in its home market is nothing but extraordinary. It is projected to hit 160 million dollars in the first four days and with that, it will also become the biggest Memorial Day weekend opener.

Ayushmann Khurrana led socio-political action drama has disappointed big time at the box office. The film has not grown on Saturday which is mandatory for some sort of sustenance in the weekdays. The flat Saturday seals the fate for the film. It is the second back-to-back theatrical disaster for the Andhadhun actor and it is time to contemplate.

The day-wise nett box office collections of the 3 films are as follows:-

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Week 1 – Rs. 90.60 cr

Second Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Second Saturday – Rs. 11.25 cr

Total: Rs. 106.10 cr

Top Gun: Maverick:

Wednesday – Rs. 25 lakh (previews)

Thursday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Friday – Rs. 2.5 cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.5 cr

Total: Rs. 9 cr

Anek:

Friday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Saturday – Rs. 2 cr

Total: Rs. 3.75 cr

