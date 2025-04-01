Box Office: Delving into biggest 3-day opening weekends for Hindi movies in 2025 so far; Chhaava tops, Sikandar settles for 2nd spot

Biggest 3-day opening weekends for Hindi movies in 2025 so far: Bollywood has presented several releases in the first quarter of 2025 namely Fateh, Emergency, Azaad, Sky Force, Devaa, Chhaava, and more. Out of which, only a few of them have made it to the list of highest grossers based on their net collections. Today, we are analyzing 2025 releases based on their 3-day opening weekend businesses. Chhaava has topped the list and Sikandar has settled for the second spot.

Top 3 Highest Grossers Of 2025 Based On Opening Weekend

1. CHHAAVA- February 14, 2025

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava entered Rs 100 crore in the first three days of its release in India. Vicky Kaushal-led film earned Rs 108.50 crore in its opening weekend. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava is the highest grosser in the list.

3. SKY FORCE- January 24, 2025

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sky Force was released during the Republic Day weekend. However, it couldn't touch Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. Also featuring Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nirmat Kaur, the aerial actioner collected Rs 68.50 crore in the first three days.

2. SIKANDAR- March 30, 2025

AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar arrived on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Headlined by Salman Khan, the action drama also hasn't been able to enter Rs 100 crore club either. The opening weekend business of Sikandar stands at around 72 crore net in India.

Opening Weekend Collections Of Biggest Grossers This Year Are As Follows:

S. No. Movies Net India Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 108.50 crore 2 Sikandar Rs 72 crore (est) 3 Sky Force Rs 68.50 crore

This is to note that Sikandar was a Sunday release unlike Chhaava and Sky Force.

It is yet to be seen how upcoming movies like Kesari Chapter 2, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5 perform at the box office in the second quarter of 2025. Can these films outperform Chhaava in their respective theatrical runs? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

