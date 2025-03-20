Box Office Comparison: Welcome vs Welcome Back; can Welcome To The Jungle outperform previous installments?

The Welcome franchise is one of the hilarious comedy series in Bollywood. The makers are bringing the third installment this year titled as Welcome To The Jungle. Ahead of its arrival in theaters, let's compare the box office performances of Welcome and Welcome Back.

Welcome vs Welcome Back: Box Office Performances

WELCOME

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Also starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, the 2007 iconic entertainer earned Rs 70.25 crore net in India. Welcome, which has become a cult classic over the years, emerged a superhit.

WELCOME BACK

Welcome Back, the sequel to Welcome, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor reprised their roles from the original. It netted Rs 96 crore at the Indian box office. The crime comedy film was a semi-hit.

Welcome Franchise Net India Collections Verdicts Welcome Rs 70.25 crore Super Hit Welcome Back Rs 96 crore Semi Hit

Can Welcome To The Jungle Outshine Them?

Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala is now gearing up for comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle. The producer has brought back Akshay Kumar in the comedy series which is a good sign for it to be a successful venture. Fans loved Akshay's performance in the iconic film, Welcome and missed him in its sequel, Welcome Back.

The second factor that can bring good footfalls is Akshay Kumar's much-awaited collaboration with Raveena Tandon after several decades. The third factor is its ensemble star cast which is even bigger than previous two installments. Big star cast means multiple doses of fun? For that to be determined, we will have to wait for its release.

The dialogues and narrative of Welcome To The Jungle should be entertaining enough to receive positive word of mouth. While Welcome and Welcome Back were helmed by Anees Bazmee, Ahmed Khan has replaced him in the third installment.

It is yet to be seen how Khan directs the film who has given one blockbuster in his career, i.e. Baaghi 2 which hails from the action genre. He has directed one comedy film, Fool N Final which was a flop.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.