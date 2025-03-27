Box Office: Examining the theatrical performances of Sydney Sweeney’s recent films

Sydney Sweeney has successfully established herself as a rising Hollywood talent since her breakout role in Euphoria. In a short but sweet career, the 27-year-old actress has proved her acting prowess across multiple genres, including horror, rom-com, and superhero action. As news comes out of her reportedly putting her wedding on hold to prioritize her thriving profession, below is a brief look at how her recent films have performed at the box office.

Anyone But You, Sweeney’s 2023 romantic comedy alongside Glen Powell, became a surprise theatrical hit, grossing USD 88 million in the United States and Canada and USD 131.7 million in other territories, bringing its worldwide total to USD 220 million. The movie initially faced skepticism but gained momentum through positive word of mouth and the strong chemistry between the leads.

The chemistry between Sweeney and Powell was so strong that it sparked dating rumors between them, despite the former being in a relationship with one of the producers of the film. Made on a modest budget, the film’s success demonstrated that rom-coms still have commercial viability and established Sweeney as a bankable name outside major franchises.

Immaculate, a 2024 nunsploitation horror drama, saw Sweeney serving double duty as both a star and a producer. The title performed well within its genre, earning USD 15.7 million in the domestic market and USD 19.7 million internationally. With a USD 9 million budget, the film’s profitability reinforced her ability to attract audiences beyond teen and female-targeted films and showcased her range as an actor.

On the other hand, Madame Web, a Marvel superheroine outing, showed that Sweeney can shine even when sharing the screen with fellow stars—in this case, Dakota Johnson. The film did not do well theatrically, earning approximately USD 100 million on a reported budget of USD 80 million. However, it placed the actress in a high-profile franchise, expanding her reach to wider audiences.

With a strong mix of commercial hits and genre diversity, Sweeney is now looking ahead to future projects. She is set to star in the untitled Christy Martin biopic. Additionally, she will headline The Housemaid and more.

Which of her future projects are you most excited for? Do let us know!