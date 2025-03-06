Box Office: Firoz Nadiadwala boasts confidence on potential of Hera Pheri if re-releases; 'It will lead to a storm...'

Hera Pheri is considered among the cult movies of Indian cinema. Starring the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, Hera Pheri will soon celebrate its 25th release anniversary. Here's what producer Firoz Nadiadwala said on its re-release and box office expectations.

In a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama, Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala mentioned that the decision to re-release the movie has yet to be made. He further highlighted that he could not take this call alone. Firoz said, “This is a decision I’ll not take alone. On paper, I am the owner of the film, but morally, Akshay ji, Paresh ji, and Suniel ji also own the film as much (smiles). So, we’ll jointly take the decision.”

Known for producing a handful of Hindi movies, Firoz Nadiadwala is very confident about the box office potential of Hera Pheri. “I am sure whenever we re-release it, it’ll lead to a storm at the box office,” Firoz added.

The filmmaker went on to add that it's been 19 years of Phir Hera Pheri and 25 years of Hera Pheri. Still, the characters, stories, and movies are alive among the generations. It all happened on its own. He never spent any extra money to keep it alive.

It will be interesting to see how Hera Pheri performs if it is re-released, celebrating its 25th anniversary on March 31st. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's other popular movie, Namastey London, is slated for the second inning on the occasion of Holi, March 14th.

For the unversed, the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise is on the cards. After a lot of denials, Priyadarshan is returning to direct it. Hera Pheri 3 will feature the popular trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao, respectively. The movie is currently in the scripting stage. If all goes well, it will go on the floors by the end of 2025.

