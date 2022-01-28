Box Office: Hridayam has an excellent week one at the box office; Biggest first week for Pranav Mohanlal

Hridayam had an excellent debut at the Indian box office, earning Rs. 16.65 crores approx during its first week. The first week numbers are career-best for Pranav Mohanlal, overtaking his previous best Aadhi (Rs. 13 crores) four years ago. The film lost some business due to cinemas being closed on Sunday in Kerala and then Trivandrum district closing its cinemas on Tuesday. If not for these limiting factors, the first week could have been Rs. 18 crores plus or so.

The film held strongly on Thursday coming off a huge holiday. The day six numbers in Kerala, excluding the Trivandrum district were more than 60 per cent of the opening day, which is a strong trend. The film is now catching up with Kurup in daily numbers in Kerala, with Thursday numbers being only Rs. 10 lakhs less, while the difference on opening day was over Rs. 2 crores. In fact, if you consider the cinemas' closure in Trivandrum for Hridayam, it was higher than Kurup.

The box office collections of Hridayam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.15 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 0.35 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2.10 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 3 crores

Thursday - Rs. 1.65 crores

Total - Rs. 16.65 crores

The majority of collections came from Kerala, where it grossed Rs. 14.50 crores approx. It also did strong numbers outside Kerala, with Rs. 1.05 crores in Karnataka and Rs. 75 lakhs in Tamil Nadu. The overseas performance was strong as well, with Rs. 11 crores ($1.48 million) opening week for a worldwide gross of Rs. 27.65 crores. It will emerge the biggest grosser for the lead actor by Saturday mostly, besting Aadhi (Rs. 30 crores).

