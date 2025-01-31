Box Office: Like Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, 5 politics based movies with lukewarm theatrical reception
We have curated five movies backed with political themes that had lukewarm responses at the box office. The list includes Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii, and more.
The trend of politically themed films in Indian cinema has gained significant momentum in the last few decades. Cinephiles have witnessed many movies based on political figures in the recent past, such as PM Narendra Modi, Thalaivii, and Main Atal Hoon, the most recent one being Emergency. Then, there are iconic movies like Nayak and Sarkar 3 that have become cult over the years.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency ended with Rs 22 crore global run. Let's take a look at five films with patriotic themes that received lukewarm reception at the box office during their respective releases.
Five Underperforming Movies With Political Storylines
1. PM NARENDRA MODI (2019)
Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi was released in 2019. Based on the life of India's 14th and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the biographical film starred actor Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. With a worldwide gross of Rs 26.75 crore, the 2019 movie emerged as a flop at the box office.
2. THALAIVII (2021)
Thalaivii, the biographical drama film hit the screens in 2021. Helmed by A L Vijay, the movie starred Kangana Ranaut as late actress-politician, J. Jayalalithaa who served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 14 years. Released in Tamil and Hindi languages, Thalaivii turned out to be a disaster. It grossed just Rs 5 crore at the worldwide box office.
3. MAIN ATAL HOON (2024)
Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The 2024 film was based on the life of India's late former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. With a worldwide earnings of Rs 10.5 crore gross, Tripathi-starrer was a box-office bomb.
4. NAYAK: THE REAL HERO (2001)
Nayak: The Real Hero is considered S Shankar's one of the best directorials till date. In Nayak, Anil Kapoor played the role of Sivaji Rao, a television reporter who accepts the challenge to become the chief minister of Maharashtra for a day. The 2001 film grossed Rs 20.56 crore in global markets. It was a flop during its release.
5. SARKAR 3 (2017)
Sarkar 3 serves as the third installment of the Sarkar franchise. Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, the political crime thriller was released in 2017. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reprised his role in the titular character, Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar. The RGV film emerged as a disaster and earned a lifetime business of Rs 20.53 crore worldwide.
|Movies
|Worldwide Gross Collections
|PM Narendra Modi (2019)
|Rs 26.75 crore
|Thalaivii (2021)
|Rs 5.00 crore
|Main Atal Hoon (2024)
|Rs 10.50 crore
|Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)
|Rs 20.56 crore
|Sarkar 3 (2017)
|Rs 20.53 crore
