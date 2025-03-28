Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan sells 378.99K tickets in 24 hours; total at 1.71 Million

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited blockbuster, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his much acclaimed Lucifer, stormed into theaters other day, setting new benchmarks in ticket sales across India. At the Box Office, the film is off to a flying start, with ticket sales soaring like never before just after a day of release.

In the past 24 hours, L2 Empuraan has sold an impressive 378.99K tickets at the online portals, taking its total ticket sales to a stunning 1.71 million so far. With positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth pouring in, especially in Kerala, the numbers are expected to go even higher by the weekend. The film's advance booking trend suggests that it will continue to dominate theaters, challenging some of the biggest box-office hits in recent history.

Given the pace at which L2: Empuraan is performing at the Box Office, it is well on its way to surpass the likes of Top movies in India. It may happen by the end of its theatrical run as an estimated 5 million ticket sales is being predicted.

Record-Breaking international Performance

The earth shattering opening of L2: Empuraan is not limited to India alone. The film has broke records in the UK, collecting a terrific £631K on its opening day, surpassing Vijay's Leo’s previous record of £571K. This remarkable achievement further solidifies the global appeal of Mohanlal and the Malayalam film industry.

Box Office projections

On its opening day, L2 Empuraan grossed a whopping ₹65 crore worldwide. With a strong hold on Day 2, the film is estimated to collect around ₹40 crore, with further spikes expectations for the next 3 days. With the added advantage of a long holiday weekend, including Eid celebrations, industry experts predict the film could easily surpass ₹200 crore in its opening weekend alone.

From an electrifying start to a potential historic box-office run, L2: Empuraan is rewriting the rules of success. With its ticket sales soaring and international dominance growing, it is evident that this sequel is on track to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year!