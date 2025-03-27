L2 Empuraan Ending Explained: Here’s how the Mohanlal starrer concluded and what to expect from its future

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movie. Please watch the film before continuing.

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been running in theaters since March 27, 2025. As the movie makes waves at the box office, here’s what the film offers in its conclusion and what it means for the future.

The Mohanlal-starrer focuses on dealing with dangerous forces across the world, unlike Lucifer (2019). Due to the altered approach in storytelling, the second installment introduces a new force rising against Khureshi-Abr’aam.

As the film delves deeper into the two major underworld nexuses, it is revealed that the Khureshi-Abr’aam nexus had a rival—a culmination of the Kabuga Cartel and Shen Dragon—forming the God Axis.

With the Kabuga Cartel meeting its end at the hands of the Khureshi-Abr’aam nexus, the Shen Dragon sets out to avenge it. Targeting the “mole” who helped take down Kabuga and killing Khureshi’s brother-like figure, the Shen Dragon declares war against Khureshi, setting the stage for an even bigger conflict.

Moreover, L2: Empuraan provides a sneak peek into what the makers have planned for the sequel, L3: The Beginning. While it is known that the Shen Dragon will serve as the main antagonist this time, the upcoming installment will explore the origins of Khureshi Abr’aam and his transformation from Stephen Nedumpally.

In terms of the storyline, L2: Empuraan—the second installment of the planned Lucifer trilogy—depicts the aftermath of the socio-political turmoil in Kerala, caused by the corrupt and power-hungry new Chief Minister, Jatin Ramdas.

With a massive outcry for a disruption in communal harmony, the people desperately await the return of Stephen Nedumpally, who has been missing for five years. With Mohanlal in the lead, the movie also had actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and many more in key roles.